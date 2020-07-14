Lodhi Road bungalow: Priyanka Gandhi, Hardeep Singh Puri spar on Twitter over plea for extending stay

Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday got into a Twitter exchange over a news report that Ms. Vadra had sought an extension to stay in her Lodhi Road bungalow.
Tagging one such news report, Ms. Vadra took to Twitter to call it “fake news” and clarified that she would be vacating the bungalow by August 1.
The report had said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a statesman like move had agreed to her request and allowed her to stay in the bungalow for some more time”.
“This is FAKE NEWS. I have not made any such request to the government. As per the eviction letter handed to me on the 1st of July, I will be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by the 1st of August,” tweeted Ms. Vadra.
Mr. Puri promptly countered her by stating that a ‘powerful’ Congress MP did make such a request.
“Facts speak for themselves! A powerful Congress leader with much clout in the Party called me on 4 July 2020 at 12:05 pm to request that 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC MP so that Priyanka Vadra can stay on. Let’s not sensationalise everything please,” Mr. Puri tweeted.
Earlier this month, the Urban Development Ministry had asked the Congress leader to vacate her official bungalow at Lodhi Road as she was no longer a Special Protection Group (SPG) protectee.
