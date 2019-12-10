National

Local admin to decide on detained leaders’ release in J&K: Amit Shah

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, December 9, 2019.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, December 9, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 12 said a decision on releasing detained political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including three former chief ministers, will be taken by the local administration and the central government will not interfere in the matter.

The Minister’s statement came after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the government, in the Lok Sabha, when political leaders, including sitting member and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, would be released.

“There is no need to keep anyone (leaders) in jail even for a day more than that is required. As and when the local administration feels the time is appropriate, they will be released... There will be no interference from our side,” Mr. Shah said.

