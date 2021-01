List of Padma awardees — 2021

7 were awarded the Padma Vibhushan, 10 named for the Padma Bhushan and 102 named for Padma Shri

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma Awards including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.

Padma Vibhushan (7)

Shri Shinzo Abe - Public Affairs - Japan

Shri S P Balasubramaniam (Posthumous) - Art - Tamil Nadu

Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde - Medicine - Karnataka

Shri Narinder Singh Kapany (Posthumous) - Science and Engineering - United States of America

Maulana Wahiduddin Khan - Others - Spiritualism - Delhi

Shri B. B. Lal Others - Archaeology - Delhi

Shri Sudarshan Sahoo - Art - Odisha

Padma Bhushan (10)

Ms. Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra - Art - Kerala

Shri Tarun Gogoi (Posthumous) - Public Affairs - Assam

Shri Chandrashekhar Kambara - Literature and Education - Karnataka

Ms. Sumitra Mahajan - Public Affairs - Madhya Pradesh

Shri Nripendra Misra - Civil Service - Uttar Pradesh

Shri Ram Vilas Paswan (Posthumous) - Public Affairs Bihar

Shri Keshubhai Patel (Posthumous) Public Affairs Gujarat

Shri Kalbe Sadiq (Posthumous) Others-Spiritualism Uttar Pradesh

Shri Rajnikant Devidas Shroff Trade and Industry Maharashtra

Shri Tarlochan Singh Public Affairs Haryana

Padma Shri (102)

Shri Gulfam Ahmed Art Uttar Pradesh

Ms. P. Anitha Sports Tamil Nadu

Shri Rama Swamy Annavarapu Art Andhra Pradesh

Shri Subbu Arumugam Art Tamil Nadu

Shri Prakasarao Asavadi Literature and Education Andhra Pradesh

Ms. Bhuri Bai Art Madhya Pradesh

Shri Radhe Shyam Barle Art Chhattisgarh

Shri Dharma Narayan Barma Literature and Education West Bengal

Ms. Lakhimi Baruah Social Work Assam

Shri Biren Kumar Basak Art West Bengal

Ms. Rajni Bector Trade and Industry Punjab

Shri Peter Brook Art United Kingdom

Ms. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak Social Work Mizoram

Shri Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat Art Assam

Bijoya Chakravarty Public Affairs Assam

Shri Sujit Chattopadhyay Literature and Education West Bengal

Shri Jagdish Chaudhary (Posthumous) Social Work Uttar Pradesh

Shri Tsultrim Chonjor Social Work Ladakh

Ms. Mouma Das Sports West Bengal

Shri Srikant Datar Literature and Education United States of America

Shri Narayan Debnath Art West Bengal

Chutni Devi Social Work Jharkhand

Ms. Dulari Devi Art Bihar

Ms. Radhe Devi Art Manipur

Ms. Shanti Devi Social Work Odisha

Shri Wayan Dibia Art Indonesia

Shri Dadudan Gadhavi Literature & Education Gujarat

Shri Parshuram Atmaram Gangavane Art Maharashtra

Shri Jai Bhagwan Goyal Literature and Education Haryana

Shri Jagadish Chandra Halder Literature and Education West Bengal

Shri Mangal Singh Hazowary Literature and Education Assam

Ms. Anshu Jamsenpa Sports Arunachal Pradesh

Ms. Purnamasi Jani Art Odisha

Matha B. Manjamma Jogati Art Karnataka

Shri Damodaran Kaithapram Art Kerala

Shri Namdeo C Kamble Literature and Education Maharashtra

Shri Maheshbhai & Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia (Duo) * (Posthumous) Art Gujarat

Shri Rajat Kumar Kar Literature and Education Odisha

Shri Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap Literature and Education Karnataka

Ms. Prakash Kaur Social Work Punjab

Shri Nicholas Kazanas Literature and Education Greece

Shri K Kesavasamy Art Puducherry

Shri Ghulam Rasool Khan Art Jammu and Kashmir

Shri Lakha Khan Art Rajasthan

Ms. Sanjida Khatun Art Bangladesh

Shri Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar Art Goa

Ms. Niru Kumar Social Work Delhi

Ms. Lajwanti Art Punjab

Shri Rattan Lal Science and Engineering United States of America

Shri Ali Manikfan Others-Grassroots Innovation Lakshadweep

Shri Ramachandra Manjhi Art Bihar

Shri Dulal Manki Art Assam

Shri Nanadro B Marak Others- Agriculture Meghalaya

Shri Rewben Mashangva Art Manipur

Shri Chandrakant Mehta Literature and Education Gujarat

Dr. Rattan Lal Mittal Medicine Punjab

Shri Madhavan Nambiar Sports Kerala

Shri Shyam Sundar Paliwal Social Work Rajasthan

Dr. Chandrakant Sambhaji Pandav Medicine Delhi

Dr. J N Pande (Posthumous) Medicine Delhi

Shri Solomon Pappaiah Literature and Education- Journalism Tamil Nadu

Ms. Pappammal Others- Agriculture Tamil Nadu

Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi Medicine Odisha

Ms. Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat Trade and Industry Maharashtra

Shri Girish Prabhune Social Work Maharashtra

Shri Nanda Prusty Literature and Education Odisha

Shri K K Ramachandra Pulavar Art Kerala

Shri Balan Putheri Literature and Education Kerala

Ms. Birubala Rabha Social Work Assam

Shri Kanaka Raju Art Telangana

Ms. Bombay Jayashri Ramnath Art Tamil Nadu

Shri Satyaram Reang Art Tripura

Dr. Dhananjay Diwakar Sagdeo Medicine Kerala

Shri Ashok Kumar Sahu Medicine Uttar Pradesh

Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay Medicine Uttarakhand

Ms. Sindhutai Sapkal Social Work Maharashtra

Shri Chaman Lal Sapru (Posthumous) Literature and Education Jammu and Kashmir

Shri Roman Sarmah Literature and Education- Journalism Assam

Shri Imran Shah Literature and Education Assam

Shri Prem Chand Sharma Others- Agriculture Uttarakhand

Shri Arjun Singh Shekhawat Literature and Education Rajasthan

Shri Ram Yatna Shukla Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

Shri Jitender Singh Shunty Social Work Delhi

Shri Kartar Paras Ram Singh Art Himachal Pradesh

Shri Kartar Singh Art Punjab

Dr. Dilip Kumar Singh Medicine Bihar

Shri Chandra Shekhar Singh Others-Agriculture Uttar Pradesh

Ms. Sudha Hari Narayan Singh Sports Uttar Pradesh

Shri Virender Singh Sports Haryana

Ms. Mridula Sinha (Posthumous) Literature and Education Bihar

Shri K C Sivasankar (Posthumous) Art Tamil Nadu

Guru Maa Kamali Soren Social Work West Bengal

Shri Marachi Subburaman Social Work Tamil Nadu

Shri P Subramanian (Posthumous) Trade and Industry Tamil Nadu

Ms. Nidumolu Sumathi Art Andhra Pradesh

Shri Kapil Tiwari Literature and Education Madhya Pradesh

Father Vallés (Posthumous) Literature and Education Spain

Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan (Posthumous) Medicine Tamil Nadu

Shri Sridhar Vembu Trade and Industry Tamil Nadu

Shri K Y Venkatesh Sports Karnataka

Ms. Usha Yadav Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir Public Affairs Bangladesh