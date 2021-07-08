List of Ministers and their portfolios in Narendra Modi's cabinet

The Cabinet was reshuffled midway through PM Modi's second term

In a major shake up of his council of ministers almost midway through his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening oversaw the swearing-in of 43 ministers (new and seven promotions to Cabinet rank) and dropped 12 ministers (seven Cabinet and five ministers of state).

Later in the evening, the President's office announced the revised list of portfolios. The new Ministry of Cooperation was introduced and would be headed by Home Minister Amit Shah.

PM Modi will continue to head the following - Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister

Here is the full list:

Cabinet Ministers

1 Rajnath Singh Minister of Defence 2 Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation 3 Mansukh Mandaviya Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers 4 Nitin Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways 5 Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs 6 Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 7 Dr. S. Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs 8 Arjun Munda Minister of Tribal Affairs 9 Smriti Irani Minister of Women and Child Development 10 Piyush Goyal Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles 11 Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 12 Pralhad Joshi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines 13 Narayan Rane Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 14 Sarbananda Sonowal Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH 15 Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs 16 Dr. Virendra Kumar Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment 17 Giriraj Singh Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj 18 Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Minister of Civil Aviation 19 Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology 20 Ramchandra Prasad Singh Minister of Steel 21 Pashu Pati Kumar Paras Pashu Pati Kumar Paras 22 Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of Jal Shakti 23 Kiren Rijiju Minister of Law and Justice 24 Ra Kumar Singh Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy 25 Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs 26 Bhupender Yadav Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment 27 Mahendra Nath Pandey Minister of Heavy Industries 28 Parshottam Rupala Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying 29 G. Kishan Reddy Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region 30 Anurag Singh Thakur Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

1 Rao Inderjit Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs 2 Dr Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

Ministers of State