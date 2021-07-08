National

List of Ministers and their portfolios in Narendra Modi's cabinet

President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath to Cabinet Ministers, at a swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

In a major shake up of his council of ministers almost midway through his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening oversaw the swearing-in of 43 ministers (new and seven promotions to Cabinet rank) and dropped 12 ministers (seven Cabinet and five ministers of state).

Later in the evening, the President's office announced the revised list of portfolios. The new Ministry of Cooperation was introduced and would be headed by Home Minister Amit Shah.

PM Modi will continue to head the following - Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister

Here is the full list:

Cabinet Ministers

1Rajnath SinghMinister of Defence
2Amit ShahMinister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
3Mansukh MandaviyaMinister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
4Nitin GadkariMinister of Road Transport and Highways
5 Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
6Narendra Singh TomarMinister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
7Dr. S. JaishankarMinister of External Affairs
8Arjun MundaMinister of Tribal Affairs
9Smriti IraniMinister of Women and Child Development
10Piyush GoyalMinister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles
11Dharmendra PradhanMinister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
12Pralhad JoshiMinister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
13Narayan RaneMinister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
14 Sarbananda SonowalMinister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH
15Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinister of Minority Affairs
16Dr. Virendra KumarMinister of Social Justice and Empowerment
17Giriraj SinghMinister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
18Jyotiraditya M. ScindiaMinister of Civil Aviation
19Ashwini VaishnawMinister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
20Ramchandra Prasad SinghMinister of Steel
21Pashu Pati Kumar ParasPashu Pati Kumar Paras
22Gajendra Singh ShekhawatMinister of Jal Shakti
23Kiren RijijuMinister of Law and Justice
24Ra Kumar SinghMinister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy
25Hardeep Singh PuriMinister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
26Bhupender YadavMinister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment
27Mahendra Nath PandeyMinister of Heavy Industries
28Parshottam RupalaMinister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
29G. Kishan ReddyMinister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
30Anurag Singh ThakurMinister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

 

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

1Rao Inderjit SinghMinister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
2Dr Jitendra Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

 

Ministers of State

1Shripad Yesso Naik

Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

2Faggansingh KulasteMinister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
3Prahalad Singh PatelMinister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
4Ashwini Kumar ChoubeyMinister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
5Arjun Ram MeghwalMinister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
6General (Retd.) V. K. SinghMinister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
7Krishan PalMinister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries
8Danve Raosaheb DadaraoMinister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
9Ramdas AthawaleMinister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
10Sadhvi Niranjan JyotiMinister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
11Dr. Sanjeev Kumar BalyanMinister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
12Nityanand RaiMinister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
13Pankaj ChaowdharyMinister of State in the Ministry of Finance
14Anupriya Singh PatelMinister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
15Prof. S. P. Singh BaghelMinister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice
16Rajeev ChandrasekharMinister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
17Shobha KarandlajeMinister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
18Bhanu Pratap Singh VermaMinister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
19Darshana Vikram JardoshMinister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
20V. MuraleedharanMinister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
21Meenakashi LekhiMinister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
22Som ParkashMinister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
23Renuka Singh SarutaMinister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
24Rameswar TeliMinister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
25Kailash ChoudharyMinister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
26Annpurna DeviMinister of State in the Ministry of Education
27A. NarayanaswamyMinister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
28Kaushal KishoreMinister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
29Ajay BhattMinister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
30B. L. VermaMinister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
31Ajay KumarMinister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
32Devusinh ChauhanMinister of State in the Ministry of Communications
33Bhagwanth KhubaMinister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
34Kapil Moreshwar PatilMinister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
35Pratima BhoumikMinister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
36Dr. Subhas SarkarMinister of State in the Ministry of Education
37Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao KaradMinister of State in the Ministry of Finance
38Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan SinghMinister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
39Dr. Bharati Pravin PawarMinister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
40Bishweswar TuduMinister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
41Shantanu ThakurMinister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
42Dr. Munjapara MahendrabhaiMinister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH
43John BarlaMinister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
44Dr. L. MuruganMinister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
45Nisith PramanikMinister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports


