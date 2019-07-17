National

LeT militant killed in Sopore encounter

Preliminary reports suggest that the slain militant is a local

A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was killed in an operation by the security forces in Baramulla’s Sopore on July 17. An official said a gunfight erupted hours after the security forces cordoned off Gund Brath area of Sopore in the morning.

“One body has been recovered so far from the encounter site,” said the police. Preliminary reports suggest that the slain militant is a local.

A partial shutdown was observed in old town area of Barmulla after the reports of the militant’s killing in the operation.

The authorities have suspended mobile internet services in parts of Sopore. The local Government Degree College was also closed “as a precautionary measure”.

