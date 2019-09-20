National

Law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape charged with extortion

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of rape by a law student, is seen outside a government hospital after a medical examination following his arrest by a special team of Uttar Pradesh police, in Shahjahanpur.

The law student from Shahjahanpur who has accused former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand of raping and physically exploiting her was on Friday charged in an extortion case filed by him.

While the police are not clear if her name was included in the extortion case FIR or explicitly named her as an accused, the law student featured as the fourth name among the accused, as Ms. A, in the press release issued by the Special Investigation Team hours after they arrested Mr. Chinmayanand.

Along with him, the SIT also arrested three others allegedly linked to the law student on charges on trying to extort money from the former BJP MP.

Naveen Arora, the head of the SIT, while briefing media in Shahjahanpur said the law student's "involvement has come to light" in the extortion case.

"Prima facie her involvement has been found," said Mr. Arora, adding that investigation in the matter is still on.

The police is yet to recover the mobile phones of the law student and her friend Sanjay Singh, who is the key accused in the extortion case.

Mr. Arora said the law student and Sanjay Singh and made 4,200 phone calls to each other over the past year, as per the call detail records.

During the same period, the law student and Mr. Chinmayanand made over 200 phone calls to each other, the officer added.

Sep 20, 2019

