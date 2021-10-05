Law Ministry notifies transfer of 15 judges in 11 High Courts

It is considered to be one of the biggest judicial reshuffles in recent times

In a major shake up, the Law Ministry on Tuesday notified the transfers of 15 judges across 11 High Courts.

The transfer orders, recommended by the Supreme Court collegium around a fortnight back, were out on the website of the Department of Justice (DoJ).

According to the DoJ list, Justice Jaswant Singh of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been transferred to the Orissa High Court, while Justice Sabina of the Rajasthan HC has been sent to the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra of the Orissa High Court has been moved to the Uttarakhand HC and Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava of the Chhattisgarh High Court has been shifted to the Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of the Patna HC has been transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, while Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Bombay High Court has been sent to the Telangana High Court.

Justice AM Badar of the Kerala High Court stands transferred to the Patna High Court while Calcutta High Court’s Justice Arindam Sinha has been sent to the Orissa HC.

The Gujarat High Court’s Justice Paresh R Upadhyay stands transferred to the Madras HC, while Justice M S S Ramachandra Rao of the Telangana HC has been sent to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Justices Yashwant Varma, Vivek Agarwal Chandra Dhari Singh and Ravi Nath Tilhari of the Allahabad High Court have been moved to Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh HCs respectively.

Justice Anoop Chitkara of Himachal Pradesh HC has been sent to the Punjab and Haryana HC.

Considered to be one of the biggest reshuffles in recent times, the Law Ministry put out a list of the transfers and postings on Twitter.