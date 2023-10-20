HamberMenu
Law Commission to share its ‘one nation one election’ plan with Kovind-led panel next week

The Law Commission is preparing a roadmap, which may involve reducing or extending the tenure of some Assemblies, to allow for simultaneous polls in 2029; common electoral poll also being mooted

October 20, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others during the first ‘High Level Committee Meeting’ on ‘One Nation, One Election’ at Jodhpur House, in New Delhi, on September 23, 2023.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others during the first ‘High Level Committee Meeting’ on ‘One Nation, One Election’ at Jodhpur House, in New Delhi, on September 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind has invited the Law Commission to discuss its proposal on holding simultaneous elections. The Commission, headed by Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, is working on a plan that will allow State Assembly elections to be held along with the Parliamentary poll in 2029. 

Synchronising all Assembly polls with the Lok Sabha election could involve reducing or extending the tenure of some Assemblies. The Law Commission will share its roadmap with the Kovind-led panel on October 25, a source said on Friday.

The Law Commission is said to be exploring the idea of a common electoral roll for Lok Sabha, Assemblies and local bodies, in order to reduce cost and use of manpower. It will also try to ensure that voters do not go to polling stations more than once to cast their ballot for the two polls.

In the first meeting of the high-level panel, headed by Mr. Kovind, it was decided to invite the views of all political parties. Now, in a communication to the parties, the panel has sought an interaction with them on a “mutually agreed date”. Parties can also make written submissions during the next three months.

