Lapse during PM’s Punjab visit: SC may take up plea for probe tomorrow

Senior advocate Maninder Singh in his petition said the Supreme Court should step in so that such an occurrence should ‘never happen again’

The Supreme Court said on January 6 it may take up on January 7 an urgent petition seeking a “thorough, proficient” probe into the security breach in Punjab which saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes in Punjab.

The incident happened when the Prime Minister was travelling by road to an event at Ferozepur in the State. It is reported that protesting farmers blocked the road near the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. The Home Ministry has termed the incident “a major lapse in security measures”.

In an oral mentioning before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, senior advocate Maninder Singh said the Supreme Court should step in so that such an occurrence should “never happen again”.

The senior advocate said the judiciary should oversee the probe considering the prevailing “atmosphere”.

Mr. Singh said the court should order the State government to provide the district judge of Bathinda the entire records of security arrangements made for the Prime Minister’s convoy.

The senior lawyer said an “objective investigation” should be carried out into the lapse and the persons responsible had to be taken into custody.

“This is clearly a security breach. This should never happen. There should be an objective investigation,” Mr. Singh urged.

The Chief Justice asked Mr. Singh to serve a copy of his petition to the Punjab government and indicated that the case may be listed on Friday.