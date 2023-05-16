HamberMenu
Land-for-jobs scam: CBI searches at nine locations

The searches were conducted after the alleged role of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajya Sabha member Prem Chand Gupta emerged in the land-for-jobs scam

May 16, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of Rajya Sabha member Prem Chand Gupta, whose premises were searched in the land-for-jobs case

File picture of Rajya Sabha member Prem Chand Gupta, whose premises were searched in the land-for-jobs case | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajya Sabha member Prem Chand Gupta at nine locations in multiple States in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, officials said. 

The searches were conducted after the alleged role of the two leaders emerged in the scam, they said.

The searches were spread across Arrah and Patna in Bihar at the premises of Kiran Devi and her husband Arun Singh and in Gurugram, Rewari, Noida and Delhi at the premises of Gupta, they said. 

It is alleged that during RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's tenure as Railway Minister from 2004-2009, appointments were made in Central Railways in violation of norms and procedures of recruitment.

No advertisement or public notice was issued for appointment but some residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in different zonal railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur, it is alleged.

