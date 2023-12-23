GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Land-for-jobs case: Fresh ED summons to Tejashwi Yadav, asked to appear on Jan 5

He was earlier called to appear on December 22 but the 34-year-old skipped the summons. He had called the ED notice a routine affair

December 23, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday issued a fresh summons to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a railway land-for-jobs scam case, asking him to appear on January 5, official sources said.

He was earlier called to appear on December 22 but the 34-year-old skipped the summons. He had called the ED notice a routine affair.

His father and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been asked to depose on December 27 in the case at the ED headquarters in Delhi.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Mr. Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, several people were handed out Group "D" category jobs in various railway zones after they transferred land to the family members of then Railway Minister Mr. Prasad and a linked company named A K Infosystems Private Limited.

Related Topics

investigation / money laundering / Rashtriya Janata Dal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.