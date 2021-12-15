National

BJP rejects Opposition demand for minister's resignation, says Lakhimpur Kheri issue sub-judice

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and MP Anil Baluni, interacts with media at Parliament House during its Winter Session, in New Delhi, December 15, 2021   | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on December 15 rejected as “unfounded” the opposition's demand for the resignation of Union minister Ajay Misra 'Teni' and all but ruled out a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri issue as the matter is sub-judice. The opposition intensified its demand for Mr. Misra’s resignation and forced an adjournment of Lok Sabha's proceedings after a Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence termed the October 3 incident a "pre-planned conspiracy".

Mr. Misra's son, who is under arrest, is one of the accused in the case. "The probe is on under Supreme Court's directions. Such comments (of opposition) are unfounded," Union minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal told reporters.

Asked about the demand for a discussion, he added, "Parliamentary rules dictate that a sub-judice matter is not discussed (in Parliament)." The Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha also hit out at opposition members for their continuous disruption of House proceedings to seek revocation of the suspension of 12 members, who allegedly attacked marshals and indulged in "unruly" conduct inside the chamber in the last session. This shows that opposition parties lack any real issue to criticise the government and are not keen on raising pro-people matters, Mr. Goyal said. He noted that the Lok Sabha was scheduled to discuss the issue of price rise and the Rajya Sabha the COVID-19 situation following the outbreak of the Omicron variant but opposition protests caused adjournments in both Houses.

Mr. Goyal said 12 opposition members were suspended for restoring the confidence of parliamentary security staff and added that the suspended MPs also lowered the Chair's dignity.They should tender an apology for their conduct, he said.

The violence on October 3 had left eight people, including two BJP workers, dead.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2021 2:39:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bjp-rejects-opposition-demand-for-ministers-resignation-says-lakhimpur-kheri-issue-sub-judice/article37959961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY