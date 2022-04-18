Lakhimpur Kheri case | Supreme Court sets aside Allahabad HC order granting bail to Ashish Mishra

Krishnadas Rajagopal April 18, 2022 11:18 IST

The apex court asked the Allahabad High Court to consider the bail plea, if any filed, afresh and impartially, and after hearing the victims’ families

Ashish Mishra accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish Mishra — Lakhimpur Kheri violence case prime accused and Union Minister’s Ajay Mishra’s son — and directed him to surrender in a week. The Special Bench, led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, including Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, asked the High Court to consider the bail plea, if any filed, afresh and impartially, and after hearing the victims’ families. The Supreme Court also said that there was no need for the “tearing hurry” and the victims’ kin should have been given an opportunity to be heard before grant of bail. The court’s decision was based on pleas by the bereaved families of farmers who were killed when a vehicle allegedly ran over them. The farmers were protesting the controversial agricultural laws at the time of the incident.



