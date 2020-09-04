Ladakh standoff | Situation along LAC slightly tense, says Army chief

Precautionary deployments undertaken for safety, according to Gen. Manoj Naravane

NEW DELHI

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was slightly tense and the Army had undertaken precautionary deployments, Army chief Gen. Manoj Naravane said on Friday, the second day of his visit to Ladakh.

“The situation along LAC is slightly tense. Keeping in view of the situation, we have undertaken some precautionary deployments for our own safety and security along the LAC so that our security and integrity remain safeguarded,” Gen. Naravane said.

He said the situation had been tense for the last two or three months but there had been continuous engagement with China both at the military and diplomatic level.

Stating that the engagements were ongoing and would continue in the future, Gen. Naravane said, “We are very sure that through this medium of talks, we will resolve whatever differences we have. We will ensure that status quo is not changed and we are able to safeguard our interests.”

Asked about his visit to Leh and forward areas, Gen. Naravane said he took a first-hand account of the situation on the ground and interacted with the personnel. “They (personnel) are highly motivated. Their morale is high and they are fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise,” he stated.

The visit to Leh comes amid heightened tensions on the South Bank of Pangong Tso following “provocative movements” by Chinese troops in the area, following which the Indian Army dominated some unoccupied heights in Chushul sector to pre-empt them.

The standoff along the disputed boundary has been ongoing since early May and the situation at other standoff areas including the North Bank of Pangong remains unresolved.

In Chushul, Brigadier-level talks resumed for the fifth day, as earlier discussions to de-escalate situation on the South Bank remained inconclusive.