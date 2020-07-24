Ladakh issue: Chidambaram asks why MEA has not insisted on restoring status quo that existed before May

Welcoming the statement of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on disengagement by China on the Ladakh border, former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday asks why India had not mentioned restoring status quo ante before May 2020.
In a series of tweets, the Congress leader said the statement also “rebuffs” the comment that “none had intruded into Indian territory”.
Though he did not name Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Chidambaram’s reference was to his June 19 statement.
“MEA’s statement last night speaks of India’s expectation as ‘complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas’. So far, so good. But why is the statement silent on India’s demand of ‘restoration of status quo ante as on May 5, 2020,’ ” asked the Congress leader.
“The statement is another admission that China has changed the status quo that was prevailing on May 5. It is another rebuff to the claim that ‘no one has intruded into India and no one is in Indian territory,’ ” he added.
