LAC situation: India calls for early resolution, says military-level talks were cordial, positive

Talks between Indian and Chinese Army commanders were held on June 6 in a “cordial and positive” atmosphere, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) here on June 7.

In a release indicating that the government was still hopeful of a resolution to the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the MEA said that both sides had “maintained communications” through diplomatic and military channels in recent weeks, and called for an “early resolution”.

“A meeting was held between the Corps Commander based in Leh and the Chinese Commander on 6 June, 2020 in the Chushul-Moldo region,” said the MEA statement, referring to talks that lasted several hours, but were inconclusive on Saturday.

Also read: LAC standoff | Infrastructure work in India-China border areas to continue despite row

“It took place in a cordial and positive atmosphere. Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquillity in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations,” the MEA said.

Also read: Changing balance across LAC trigger for stand-off, says China expert Taylor Fravel

Tensions between the two sides have lasted more than a month, and serious skirmishes between the Indian Army and PLA soldiers were reported at several points of the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim since May 5, where China is understood to have made significant incursions, and the Indian Army has also bolstered its positions.

In its release, the MEA said that the two sides would continue diplomatic and military engagements to resolve the “situation”, without elaborating on developments on the ground.

“Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship,” the MEA statement added.