LAC issues need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements: Rajnath Singh tells Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu

April 27, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on April 27 held talks with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu and is learnt to have discussed the lingering border row in eastern Ladakh.

“The development of India-China ties is premised on the prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders. All issues at LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments,” Mr. Singh told General Li Shangfu in the bilateral meeting.

Also Read | Eastern Ladakh row: India, China look to LAC resolution to ‘enable progress’ in ties

In the context of the Ladakh Standoff, Mr. Singh reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation.

The talks took place hours after Mr. Li arrived in New Delhi to attend a meeting of Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being hosted by India.

Mr. Li’s visit to India is the first by a Chinese Defence Minister after the eastern Ladakh border standoff began three years ago.

The meeting between the two Defence Ministers took place days after the Indian and Chinese armies held the 18th round of military talks on ending the border row.

In the Corps Commander talks on April 23, the two sides agreed to stay in close touch and work out a mutually acceptable solution to the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh at the earliest.

However, there was no indication of any clear forward movement in ending the row.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang is also set to visit India next week to attend a conclave of Foreign Ministers of SCO member countries in Goa. The meeting is slated for May 4 and 5.

On Thursday, Mr. Singh also held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Iran and Tajikistan.

India is hosting the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting under its presidency of the grouping.

Defence Ministers of China, Russia and other member nations of the SCO except Pakistan are attending the meeting in Delhi.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif will attend the meeting through virtual mode, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)