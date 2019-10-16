Labourer from Chhattisgarh shot dead by militants in J&K

A migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh was shot dead by militants in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, police said.

S.K. Sagar, a resident of Bansoli area of Chhattisgarh, was a brick kiln worker. He was walking with another civilian when two terrorists shot at him at Nihama area near Kakpora railway station, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said.

“We have fanned out teams in various parts to nab the killers,” he said, adding eyewitnesses said that there were two militants.

This is the second incident of targeting non-Kashmiri workers in the valley since Monday.

Two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead a truck driver from Rajasthan at Shirmal village of Shopian district in south Kashmir on Monday.