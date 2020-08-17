Labour policies | Withdraw FIRs against protesters, trade unions urge Amit Shah

The joint platform of 10 Central trade unions on Monday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking withdrawal of FIRs filed against workers who had recently taken part in protests against the government’s labour policies.
In their letter to Mr. Shah, the unions said FIRs had been filed against “peaceful protesters protesting against the labour policy, disinvestment and privatisation of public sector enterprises and for raising the genuine issues of the front rank Coronavirus fighters”.
“The working people are compelled to come out in protest during the pandemic period due to continuing miseries being heaped on them by the government. Mask wearing and physical distancing was strictly practised while organising the protests,” the letter stated.
The unions said despite the precautions and rules regarding COVID-19 being followed, the police had filed FIRs on grounds of violations.
“It smacks of a vindictive attempt at muzzling the democratic rights of the unions to represent the grievances of the workers, the wealth producers and the service givers. This is unacceptable,” the letter said.
The unions asked Mr. Shah to have the FIRs withdrawn.
The letter was signed by the Indian National Trade Union Congress, the All-India Trade Union Congress, the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, the All-India United Trade Union Centre, the Trade Union Coordination Committee, the Self Employed Women’s Association, the All-India Central Council of Trade Unions, the Labour Progressive Federation and the United Trade Union Congress.
