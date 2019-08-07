Kuldeep Sengar’s counsel claims Unnao rape survivor was not a minor

A Delhi court on Wednesday started hearing arguments on charges in the Unnao rape case in which Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is one of the accused.

CBI counsel submitted before District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma that the minor was assaulted by the expelled BJP MLA and his co-accused Shashi Singh helped him in the commission of the crime as she had lured the survivor to his residence on the pretext of getting her a job.

CBI counsel’s argument

When the State police did not take any action in the matter for almost a year after the incident, the survivor then approached a court there, counsel for the probe agency said.

Counsel for the accused submitted that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was not applicable against his client as the girl was a major at the time of the alleged assault. He said the victim had attained adulthood at the time which was proved by school documents and her medical report.

However, the survivor’s counsel D.K. Mishra countered it and claimed that she was a minor as per the school documents as well as the medical report at the time of assault on her.

Earlier, the court refused to debar media from reporting the proceedings as sought by counsel for the accused and the CBI. It advised journalists to do balance reporting without going into the minute details and making an opinion.

The court had on August 5 sent Mr. Sengar to judicial custody.

The Supreme Court had on August 1 transferred the rape case and three other cases related to it to the Delhi court. The apex court had also directed that the trial be wrapped within 45 days of its commencement.

According to the prosecution, the expelled BJP MLA had assaulted the minor at his residence on June 4 in 2017 where the co-accused had lured her on the pretext of getting her a job.