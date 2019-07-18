Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ‘Indian stand vindicated,’ says MEA

India on Wednesday said the ICJ verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case vindicated its position that Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention. “The court has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Shri Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with the Vienna Convention,” the MEA said.

“Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice. Our Government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a message on the social media.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that he had spoken to Mr. Jadhav’s family after the verdict was delivered, and “applauded their courage.” Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also congratulated the entire diplomatic team, Prime Minister Modi and the legal team led by India’s counsel Harish Salve.

We stand validated.



We welcome the judgement delivered by the International Court of Justice in the Hague in favour of India in the case relating to Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“I have a degree of personal satisfaction that a lot of adjectives were used by Pakistan in its submissions that I described as unfortunate because of my upbringing as Indian. The Court has said Pakistan is guilty of internationally wrongful acts and it must cease those acts. This is a trenchant indictment,” said Mr. Salve, while addressing a press conference in London.

“The court said Pakistan has to do everything to make the Vienna Convention a living reality,” said Mr. Salve, pointing out that the international legal body also asked for a fair trial of Mr. Jadhav. He said the judgment gives India a “good moment “ to help Mr. Jadhav get justice.

Mr. Salve also pointed that a re-trial of Mr. Jadhav in a military court in Pakistan would not meet the standards set by the ICJ. He described the verdict as a victory for the rule of law.

The verdict was welcomed by outgoing Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram.

“My thoughts tonight are with #KulbhushanJadhav & with his distraught family.for whom this verdict brings a rare moment of relief, joy & renewed hope...” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.