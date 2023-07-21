Kuki-Zo people hold rally for separate administration in Churachandpur

July 21, 2023 04:07 am | Updated 04:07 am IST - New Delhi

Thousands of Kuki-Zo people in Churachandpur district in Manipur took out a rally on Thursday, pressing their demand for a separate administration in the light of the ongoing ethnic conflict in the State.

The rally organised by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, and other Kuki-Zo groups started on Thursday morning from the Churachandpur public ground and ended at the Peace Ground in Tuibong, a distance of around 3 km.

The protesters were wearing black throughout the march, which saw people raise slogans for separating from Manipur, and denouncing the Biren Singh-led State government along with radical Meitei groups like Arambai Tenggol and Meetei Leepun.

The protest saw several ITLF leaders speak about the need for “total separation” from Manipur to safeguard Kuki-Zo people from the ongoing violence.

Protesters also submitted a memorandum to the Union government through the Deputy Commissioner of the district at the end of the rally.

The ethnic clashes, which has now gone on for over two months, has left nearly 150 people dead and displaced tens of thousands of people.