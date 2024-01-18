GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute | Plea in Allahabad HC for revenue survey of mosque

The development follows a Supreme Court order staying the operation of a HC direction appointing a commissioner to survey the mosque

January 18, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
The view of Sri Krishna Janamsthan and Shahi Idgha Mosque, in Mathura on Jan 16.

The view of Sri Krishna Janamsthan and Shahi Idgha Mosque, in Mathura on Jan 16. | Photo Credit: ANI

A plea has been moved in the Allahabad High Court seeking the appointment of a revenue surveyor to inspect premises of the Shahi Idgah mosque, which stands next to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura, to ascertain the mosque’s actual location.

The development follows a Supreme Court order staying the execution of a High Court directive to appoint a commissioner to survey the mosque.

The plea moved by advocates Vishnu Shankar Jain and Prabhash Pandey at the High Court on January 16 was taken on record by the Bench of Justice Mayank Kumar Jain, who is also hearing a batch of cases pertaining to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.

The matter will come-up for hearing on January 30.

The application seeks a revenue survey report of the mosque to know whether the Shahi Idgah mosque falls within the area of 13.37 acres of land that is at the centre of the dispute.

“...Now the lis between the parties is as to whether the disputed structure falls within the 13.37 acres land of Katra Keshav Dev which was purchased by Raja Patni Mal or the same is outside the said area. Therefore, with a view to ascertain as to whether the dispute structure is existing within [the] 13.37 acres of land... the Court may direct survey of the land in question,” the plea said.

The main suit pertaining to the dispute demands the removal of the mosque as the petitioners, the Hindu worshippers, believe Lord Shri Krishna Virajman was born at the place where the mosque currently stands.

The petitioners maintain that the mosque was built on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb after demolishing a Hindu temple.

Hearing a batch of cases, the HC last year ordered a survey of the mosque by a three-member commissioner team, but the order was stayed by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

