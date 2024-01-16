GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC stays Allahabad HC order of Shahi Idgah survey

The court has sought a reply from Hindu outfit Bhagwan ShriKrishna Virajman and others on the plea of the mosque committee against the Allahabad court order

January 16, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Sri Krishna Janambhoomi and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura on January 15, 2024.

The Sri Krishna Janambhoomi and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura on January 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Allahabad High Court order that allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta stayed the implementation of the December 14, 2023 order by which it had agreed to the appointment of a court commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque premises which, the Hindu side claims, hold signs suggesting that it was a temple once.

The bench said there are certain legal issues which have arisen and questioned the “vague” application made before the high court for appointment of a court commissioner for the survey.

“You can’t file a vague application for appointment of court commissioner. It should be very specific on the purpose. You can’t leave everything to the court to look into it,” the bench told senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Hindu bodies like Bhagwan ShriKrishna Virajman and others The bench said it is issuing notice to the Hindu bodies and sought their response while making it clear that proceedings before the high court in the dispute will continue.

The top court was hearing a plea of the Committee of Management, Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah challenging a high court order that allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah.

The mosque committee, in its plea, has submitted that the high court ought to have considered its petition for rejection of the plaint before deciding on any other miscellaneous applications in the suit.

The committee had sought rejection of the plea on the grounds that the lawsuit is barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which puts a bar on change of character of religious places.

On November 10, 2023, the top court had refused to stay the proceedings before the High Court on suits related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, saying it would not be appropriate for it to interfere with the High Court order without hearing both sides.

In Mathura, Bal Krishna through Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta and others had filed a suit in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division (III) for shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah, which they claim was constructed on a part of the 13.37 acre land of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

