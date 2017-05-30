Kolkata police file fresh charges against actor

The Kolkata police on Tuesday charged actor Vikram Chatterjee with culpable homicide not amounting to murder for the accident that killed his co-passenger, model and television personality Sonika Chauhan.

The police made a prayer before a city court to include the charges under Section 304 of the IPC of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The prayer was accepted by the court.

According to police sources, the charges were brought as the forensic examination of the actor’s car revealed that it was travelling at a speed of 95 to 115 kmph.

On April 29, a car with Vikram at the wheels and Sonika met with accident at Rashbehari Avenue. While Vikram sustained serious injuries, Sonika died in the accident.

Vikram had surrendered before the city police who booked him for rash driving. A city court granted bail to him on May 5.