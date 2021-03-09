Kolkata Fire: PM Modi approves ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed sadness at the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata and approved an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also said ₹50,000 would be given to the seriously injured persons.
"Saddened by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi tweeted.
At least seven people were killed in an inferno in a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, which houses zonal offices of Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.
Two more persons were also feared dead, Ms. Banerjee, who has visited the spot, said.
"PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire in Kolkata. ₹50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the PMO said in a tweet.
Out of the seven deceased, four were firefighters, one assistant sub-inspector posted at the Hare Street police station and one RPF personnel, West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Basu said. The seventh person is a senior official of the Railways.
