Kiren Rijiju gets additional charge of Ayush Ministry

He will hold fort till Shripad Yesso Naik recovers from accident

Ministry for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju has been given the additional charge of the Ayush Ministry, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

“The President, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed that during the hospitalisation and treatment of Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in Ministry of Defence, following a road accident, his portfolio related to Ministry of AYUSH, be temporarily assigned to Shri Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (Independent Charge) in addition to his existing portfolios.”

“The President has further directed that this arrangement may continue till Shri Shripad Yesso Naik resumes his work related to Ministry of AYUSH.” On January 11, Mr. Naik, 68, met with a serious accident while travelling from Yellarpur to Gokarna in Karnataka. While the Minister suffered injuries, his wife, Vijaya, and his personal assistant died in the accident.

Mr. Naik is now recuperating at the Goa Medical College and Hospital and may need a few months to fully recover.