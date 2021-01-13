Union Minister Shripad Naik undergoes surgeries after accident

Union Minister Shripad Naik, who was injured in a road accident in Karnataka, underwent multiple surgeries at the Goa Medical College and Hospital near here, a senior official from the hospital said on Tuesday. The health condition of the Minister is stable, the official said. Mr. Naik, 68, underwent surgeries for fractures on both hands and a leg, he said.

The Union Minister received injuries, while his wife Vijaya and an aide died on Monday when their car met with the accident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district, while he was returning to Goa from Dharmasthala in neighbouring Karnataka.

Mr. Naik, the BJP MP from North Goa and currently Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH, was shifted to the GMCH near Panaji around 11.10 p.m., sources earlier said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said Mr. Naik’s condition was critical earlier, but now he was “stable”.

“A team of doctors led by Dean of GMCH Dr Shivanand Bandekar is treating him. We are giving him the best medical care,” the Chief Minister said.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said another medical team is on a standby to ensure best treatment for Mr. Naik.

The Karnataka police earlier said that Mr. Naik, along with his wife, personal assistant Deepak, his close confidante Sai Kiran, gunman and the driver were heading from Yallapur to Gokarna on Monday.

On the way, the driver lost control over the car near Hosakambi village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada and the vehicle overturned.

“It was not a collision between vehicles. Prima facie it appears to be the case of the driver losing control of the car,” a police officer told PTI in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Mr. Sawant and asked him to ensure proper medical treatment for the Minister, sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Mr. Sawant.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa condoled the demise of Mr. Naik’s wife and conveyed his wishes for Naik’s speedy recovery.