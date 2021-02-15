Kidney donor receives letter of praise from PM Modi

A Kolkata-based woman who had donated her kidney to an orphan, has received a letter of admiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who told her that no amount of praise can be enough for her act of selflessness.
Manashi Halder (48) said she had donated the kidney in 2014 after hearing a speech of Mr. Modi in which he had hailed organ donation as a “maha daan” (great act of charity). She decided to write to the Prime Minister about the incident a few months back and was happy to receive a reply from him recently.
“I am deeply touched to learn about your noble act of donating a kidney to save a precious life. No amount of praise can be enough for your act of selflessness. The virtues of sacrifice and compassion have always been central to our culture and traditions,” he replied to her.
Noting that organ donation is the biggest donation as the person receiving it gets a new lease of life, he said in our country where lakhs of people are in such a need, there can be no greater donation than this.
“Your act of generosity is inspirational. It will motivate many to come forward and strengthen the humanitarian cause of organ donation,” the Prime Minister wrote to Ms. Halder. Our collective effort towards spreading more awareness and making organ donation a people’s movement will surely help the needful receive the best of help in true sense, he said. Ms. Halder said both she and the person who she donated her kidney have been doing fine.
