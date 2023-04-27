Kharge slams PM for not intervening on Navy veterans held in Qatar

April 27, 2023 02:52 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - NEW DELHI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed that India’s claim of being a “Vishwaguru” has been exposed, as eight veterans of the Indian Navy face the death penalty in Qatar.

The Congress chief accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not intervening with the Qatar government to save the lives of the Navy veterans.

The eight veterans had been working for a company that was meant to train Qatari Navy personnel. Last August, however, officials from Qatar’s Interior Ministry detained them. They have been kept in solitary confinement and have failed to get any relief or bail from the courts.

“Eight veterans of the Indian Navy, kept in solitary confinement in Qatar since August 2022, face death sentence. MEA says that ‘the charges have not been shared so far’, with India. Modi Government’s meek surrender has exposed their tall claims of making India a ‘Vishwaguru’,” Mr. Kharge tweeted.

“Narendra Mod ji calls Qatari counterpart to extend wishes on FIFA World Cup, but can’t intervene to save the precious lives of our bravehearts. Nationalism?” he asked, in another tweet.