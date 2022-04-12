PNB fraud case: CBI arrests Nirav Modi’s aide Subhash Shankar Parab

According to CBI officials, Subhash Shankar Parab was the Deputy General Manager (Finance) in Firestar Diamond.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Subhash Shankar Parab, a close associate of fugitive Nirav Modi, after he was brought back to India from Cairo, Egypt.

Mr. Parab worked as a Deputy General Manager in one of the companies of Mr. Modi.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier got an Interpol Red Notice issued against Mr. Parab for his alleged involvement in the ₹.13,578-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. He was part of the conspiracy to cheat the bank through fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertaking via its Brady House branch in Mumbai, as alleged.

Mr. Parab was also allegedly instrumental in shifting about 12 employees of Mr. Modi’s companies fromDubaiand Hong Kong toCairoon the promise of lucrative prospects, after the CBI and the ED registered cases to probe the scam.

These employees had been shown as directors in the overseas shell companies controlled by Mr. Modi. The ED had identified over 100 such entities, apart from about 250 shell companies inIndia.

In the suburbs of Cairo, the employees were kept in confinement in two bungalows for about four-five months. They were threatened with dire consequences if they did not cooperate. Their passports were also taken away by Mr. Parab, as alleged.

Mr. Modi had allegedly got the mobile phones of all these employees destroyed inDubai. A United Arab Emirates-based server through which the accused persons communicated among themselves secretively was also disposed of.

Over a period of time, almost all the employees managed to fly out ofCairo. Their statements were later recorded by the investigating agencies.

Mr. Modi is currently lodged in Wandsworth Jail in London. He has appealed against his extradition to India. In February 2021, a Westminster Magistrates’ Court had allowed his extradition, and it was also ratified by the United Kingdom’s Home Secretary..