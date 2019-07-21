National

Key accused in cross-border drug haul case is dead

more-in

The key accused in the alleged smuggling of heroin and other narcotics worth ₹2,700 crore from Pakistan, who was lodged in Amritsar jail, died in judicial custody, a government spokesperson said on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death and asked the Additional District Magistrate, Himanshu Aggarwal, to conduct a detailed probe into the death of the accused Gurpinder Singh in hospital, said the spokesperson.

Gurpinder Singh, a rock salt importer, was last month arrested by the customs department for allegedly smuggling suspected narcotics in a truck at the Attari border.

“The magisterial enquiry will be in addition to the post mortem, which will be conducted by a high-level board of doctors, and the judicial proceedings under the CrPC to be conducted by a judicial magistrate,” said the spokesperson.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National
Punjab
Amritsar
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 8:14:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/key-accused-in-cross-border-drug-haul-case-is-dead/article28628604.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY