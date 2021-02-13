Yuva Morcha activists’ protest turns violent in Kannur

Stir against alleged backdoor appoinments

A march taken out by the Yuva Morcha district committee to the PSC office here in protest against alleged backdoor appointments made by the LDF government and “betrayal” of PSC rank holders, turned violent in Kannur on Friday.

The protesters tried to break the barricades, forcing the police to use water cannons against them. They staged a sit-in protest on the road.

Yuva Morcha State vice president K. Ganesh Kumar inaugurated the protest. He said that the forthcoming Assembly elections would be a setback for the Pinarayi Vijayan government, which was pushing its own favourites into the government service through the backdoor. The morcha would strongly resist the efforts of the government to make improper appointments. In no other State did such a situation exist, he said.

Meanwhile, the police arrested eight protesters, who were later released.