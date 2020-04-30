Kerala

Youth’s murder: three in police custody

The police have taken three persons into custody in connection with the alleged murder of a youth at Karalam in the district on Wednesday night.

Vishnu Vahid, 22, son of Vasu Chankaramkandath, was reportedly killed in a clash between two groups at Karalam. Three others were injured in the incident.

According to the police, the two groups had altercations even before. Vishnu was running a vegetable shop at Karalam with his father.

As many as 10 persons are suspected to be involved in the case.

