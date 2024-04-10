Youths killed in train accident

Two youths were killed after being hit by a speeding train in the early hours on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Vaishnav Mohanan and Jishnu Venugopal, both natives of Vellur.
According to the police, the accident occurred around 3 a.m. when the duo was returning after attending Vadayar Attuvela, a temple festival.
The youths were BBA students at a private college near Ettumanur. While walking through the railway track they switched sides on seeing a train approaching them but was instantly hit by a train that came from behind.
The police have registered a case in the incident.