Kerala

Youths go missing in Manimala river

Two youths went missing in the Manimala river after they had gone for a swim in the waterbody on Sunday night.

The youths, identified as Jithin, 26, and Joyal, 21, were part of a five-member team that ventured into the waterbody at a location near the railway bridge in Kuttoor. They, however, were pulled away by strong currents.

Upon being alerted, the police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation, though to no avail. The heavy rain and strong currents in the river during the day severely affected the progress of the search operation. The police have registered a case.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2020 11:39:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/youths-go-missing-in-manimala-river/article32263030.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY