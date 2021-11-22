Youth stabs girlfriend

A 24-year-old youth stabbed his 19-year-old girlfriend at Lakkidi in Wayanad district on Monday evenning after she refused to marry him.

The Vythiri police have registered a case against A. Deepu, 24, of Mannarkadu in Palakkad district in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 4.30 p.m. near a private hotel at Vythiri. Deepu had fallen in love with the girl hailing from Pulpally, who is studying BSc Fashion Designing at the Oriental Institute of Hotel Management at Lakkidi.

The duo was Facebook friends and had agreed to meet at the private hotel on Monday evening to discuss their marriage.

However, at their meeting, the girl refused to marry Deepu and he stabbed the girl with a knife and tried to cut a vein on his right hand in an attempt to end his life, the police said.

They were admitted to the Taluk Hospital at Vyithiri, the police said. The police registered a case against Deepu under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.