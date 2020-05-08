Kerala

Youth in quarantine dies of renal failure

He attended a wedding reception three weeks ago

A tribal youth who was in home quarantine in Attappady died on Friday after he suffered renal failure. Karthik, 23, from Varakampadi at Sholayur died while being shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, on Friday morning.

Health officials said the death was not due to COVID-19. They said his tests had returned negative. Karthik had reportedly attended a wedding reception in Coimbatore three weeks ago. He returned home on foot through the forest along with a six-member gang on April 29.

He reached the Tribal Specialty Hospital at Kottathara and tested for SARS-CoV-2, and was advised home quarantine. He was admitted to the tribal hospital on Wednesday when started vomiting. Later, he was shifted to EMS Cooperative Hospital at Perinthalmanna. When his condition worsened on Friday, he was shifted to Medical College Hospital, Manjeri. He died on the way. The Health Department has sought a detailed report on his death from the Tribal Specialty Hospital authorities.

