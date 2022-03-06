Youth held for lover’s murder

Gayathri was found murdered in a hotel room in the city

A youth was arrested by the City police on Sunday for allegedly murdering his lover in a hotel room in Thampanoor.

The Thampanoor police arrested Praveen, 30, of Kottapuram in Paravur, Kollam, in connection with the death of Gayathri Devi, 25, of Veeranakavu near Kattakada.

According to the police, the unmarried couple had checked into the room on Saturday morning. The hotel staff had sensed something amiss when Praveen allegedly called the reception on the land phone to inform them of Gayathri’s death around midnight. It later came to light that Praveen had left the hotel much earlier.

On being alerted, the police rushed to the hotel to find the room locked from outside. Gayathri was found frothing in her mouth when they broke open the door. Her death was subsequently confirmed.

While Praveen briefly absconded, he was apprehended by the Paravur police by noon. During interrogation that was held at the Thampanoor police station later, he purportedly confessed to have strangulated Gayathri using a shawl she wore. His arrest was subsequently recorded.

While the accused claimed to have committed the crime following a quarrel, Thampanoor Inspector S. Sanoj said there were reasons to suspect the murder was premeditated.

The accused had been living separated from his wife and two children for a few months. While he had been working as a driver in a prominent jewellery outlet, Gayathri worked at the same store in the city until eight months ago as a receptionist.

Praveen was shifted to a branch in Tamil Nadu, while Gayathri had to quit her job after Praveen’s wife complained against him to his employers. Ever since, Gayathri had been working as a trainer in a gymnasium close to her house. She is survived by her mother and a younger sister. Her father had died 11 years ago.