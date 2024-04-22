GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Youth dies after falling into abandoned well

April 22, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old youth died after falling into an abandoned well near Athirampuzha in the early hours of Monday. The deceased was identified as Akash Surendran, a local resident. Police said the youth had fallen into the well while fleeing a police patrol team from the Gandhinagar station that conducted a search at an abandoned property at Nalpathy Mala. Upon receiving an alert, a fire and rescue team reached the spot and recovered the body. It was then shifted to the medical college for a post-mortem examination.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.