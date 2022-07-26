Youth Congress protesters block train in Palakkad

In protest against ‘harassment’ of Sonia Gandhi

The police remove the Youth Congress protesters blocking the Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express at the Palakkad Junction railway station on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Youth Congress activists blocked the Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express train (13352) at the Palakkad Junction railway station here on Tuesday protesting against the alleged harassment of Congress national president Sonia Gandhi by the Union government by using the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Youth Congress district president T.H. Firos Babu led the protesters who laid a blockade in front of the train when it reached Palakkad Junction at 10.30 a.m.

District Congress Committee president A. Thankappan inaugurated the agitation. Mr. Firos Babu presided over the function. Youth Congress State office-bearers K.M. Febin, Sajesh Chandran and M. Prasobh, district office-bearers Vinod Cherad, Arunkumar Palakkurissi, C. Vishnu, P.S. Vibin, Pramod Thandalodu, Pradeep Madhavan, Mohammed Gizan, H. Bushra and P. Vandana were in the forefront of the agitation.

The train resumed service after the police removed the protesters.