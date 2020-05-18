Kerala

Yellow alerts in nine districts today

Thunderstorms likely in State till Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts in nine districts for Tuesday, indicating that the pre-monsoon showers would continue to be active over Kerala.

Yellow alerts signal the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm in a 24-hour period). The alerts have been issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram. The other districts can expect light to medium rainfall, according to a Monday evening update by IMD.

The IMD has reiterated its warning that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in the State till May 21. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as there is a likelihood of strong winds blowing from a northwesterly direction along and off Kerala coast and Lakshadweep.

The IMD had forecast that the pre-monsoon showers are likely to last till May-end in Kerala. From March 1 to May 14, Kerala has received its normal quota of summer showers.

For Monday, the national weather agency had issued yellow alerts in 13 districts except Thiruvananthapuram. By evening, Thiruvananthapuram, which too had received copious showers, was added to Monday’s list.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 7:09:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/yellow-alerts-in-nine-districts-today/article31615814.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY