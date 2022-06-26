Yellow alert in four districts today

An yellow alert has been sounded in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday warning of isolated heavy rain.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department, rain is likely to gain strength in central and north Kerala from Tuesday under the influence of an off-shore trough at mean sea level from south Gujarat coast to north Kerala coast.

Heavy rain has also been forecast for three days from Tuesday to Thursday across the State except in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts.