Yellow alert for nine districts

Several districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall on Monday as part of the pre-monsoon showers, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather update on Sunday.
The IMD has issued yellow alerts for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram signalling the possibility.
Parts of the State can expect thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusting winds on Monday, the IMD has warned. Thunderstorm with lightning are likely to occur at one or two places from Tuesday to Thursday.
Till month end
According to an IMD forecast, the pre-monsoon showers are likely to continue till the end of the month.
On Friday, the national weather agency had predicted the possibility of the southwest monsoon setting in over Kerala around June 5.
