Year-long programme planned to convert Irikkur into a tourism hub

With the aim to promote Irikkur as a tourism destination and to attract investment, a year-long programme, including an investors’ meet, is being organised, Sajeev Joseph, MLA, has said.

Speaking to the media, the MLA said that a lot of tourists were visiting the hill regions of Kannur to enjoy the serene environment there. Of late, places such as Paithalamala, Kanjirakolli, Palakkayam Thattu, Kappimala and several religious places are witnessing a huge inflow of tourists.

Despite the influx of tourists, the region does not have adequate infrastructure and accommodation facilities at present. Several investors have evinced interest and are willing to set up ecofriendly facilities that will also support the local population. An investors’ meet had been planned in the first week of October, said Mr. Joseph. It is expected to be attended by about 100 investors from the country and abroad.

Prior to the investors’ meet, local-level cluster meets including the panchayats and municipality will be organised to create awareness among the people. An international tourism meet, scheduled to be held in December, will address the issues faced by farmers. About 500 homestays are being planned in the region for tourists. Those willing to give land on lease to investors and for various other activities would be encouraged, said Mr. Joseph.

A month-long international mountain fest would also be organised, he said.