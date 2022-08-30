YC protests against move to invoke KAAPA against Farzeen Majeed

A protest march organised by Youth Congress workers against the police move to invoke Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act against Farzeen Majeed, who protested against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a flight, turned violent on Tuesday.

Opening the protest, Youth Congress State vice president Rijil Makkutty accused the police of acting upon the advice of Chief Minister’s political secretary P. Sasi. “There will be blacklash,” he said.

Later, the protesters tried to break the police barricade, following which the police used water cannons to disperse them. Vehicular traffic came to a halt in the areas adjoining the Collectorate.