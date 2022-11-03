Writer T.P. Rajeevan passes away

Writer, poet and publisher Thachom Poyil Rajeevan, better known as T.P. Rajeevan, passed away in Kozhikode on Wednesday night. He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for kidney-related ailments. He was 63.

Rajeevan was best known for his two works of fiction KTN Kottoor: Ezhuthum Jeevithavum and Paleri Manikyam: Oru Paathirakolapathakatinte Katha. The film Njaan was based on the former, while the latter was adapted into an acclaimed movie starring Mammootty.

He also has to his credit several poetry collections, including Vathil, Vayalkkarayil Ippolillatha, Pranayasathakam, and Deerkhakalam, and a travelogue titled Purappettu Poya Vakku. He has also written two poetry collections in English, Kannaki and He Who Was Gone Thus. Paleri Manikyam was written first in English as Undying Ethos of Silence, and later translated to Malayalam. KTN Kottoor won him the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014.

He has worked as a journalist in New Delhi and as Public Relations Officer of the University of Calicut.