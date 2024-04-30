Workshop on landslide disaster management in Kerala held

April 30, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Geological Survey of India (GSI), State Unit Kerala and Lakshadweep, on Tuesday organised a one-day regional workshop on ‘Landslide disaster management in Kerala” in Thiruvananthapuram in hybrid mode.

Janardan Prasad, Director General of GSI, inaugurated the event virtually. The workshop was organised with the aim of creating a platform for professionals and stakeholders involved or interested in landslide studies to share knowledge, to network, and to collaborate.

This workshop also sought to foster collaboration, exchange of knowledge, and engagement with stakeholders in landslide risk assessment and mitigation strategies. The themes covered in the workshop included a range of aspects in landslide management, including hazard mapping, utilisation of GSI data, and regional forecasting systems.

Impact on human life

In her welcome address, Ambili, Deputy Director General, highlighted the imminent challenge posed by the upcoming monsoon season, bringing with it unavoidable disasters. She also emphasised that landslides altered the earth’s morphology, and their impact on human life became critical.

Girish Gopinath, Associate Professor of Remote Sensing and Geographic Information Systems (RS & GIS) and Head of the Department of Coastal and Marine Geo-Informatics, KUFOS, elaborated on the utilisation of geospatial technology and modern machine techniques for mapping landslide susceptibility.

K.V. Maruthi, Deputy Director General & Regional Head of GSI, Southern Region, Hyderabad, who spoke on ‘The Landslide Scenarios and Hazard Mapping in India’ detailed the various types of landslide studies conducted across India by the GSI and discussed the implementation of regional early warning systems, apart from outlining GSI’s future plans regarding landslide studies.

Akshaya Kumar Mishra, Director, GHRM, CHQ Kolkata, deliberated on ‘Development and Implementation of Regional Landslide Forecasting System in India’ while C. Muraleedharan, Deputy Director General (Retired), GSI, made a presentation on ‘Landslide Scenario of Kerala and Methods of Mitigation.’ Others who spoke at the workshop include Rakhi Gopal R., Superintendent Geologist, GSI, CHQ, on ‘Usability of GSI Data in Landslide Risk Management Strategy’; and A. Ramesh Kumar, Senior Geologist, GSI, on ‘Role of GSI in Landslide Studies in Kerala.