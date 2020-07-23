Kerala

Work on Thirumumbu Cultural Complex begins

A.K. Balan, Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, inaugurated the construction work of the T.S. Thirumumbu Cultural Complex at Madikkai Panchayath via video-conference on Thursday.

He said the complex was a proof of the involvement of the State government in the field of culture even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government also saw the complex as a place to preserve the culture of Poorakali, Marathukali, and Theyyam.

Built with the financial assistance of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board at a cost of ₹41.95 crore on 3.77 acres of land at Ambalathara in Madikkai Panchayat, the complex will introduce the rich cultural heritage of Kasargod to the world.

The 69,250-sqft building will have a database centre with an information distribution facility, a hall, souvenir shop, library and an administrative centre.

E.S. Chandrasekharan, Minister for Revenue and Housing, presided over the function. Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, was the chief guest. District Collector D. Sajith Babu; District Panchayat President A.G.C. Basheer; Kanhangad block panchayat president M. Gauri; and Madikkai panchayat president C. Prabhakaran spoke.

