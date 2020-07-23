Work on Thirumumbu Cultural Complex begins

A.K. Balan, Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, inaugurated the construction work of the T.S. Thirumumbu Cultural Complex at Madikkai Panchayath via video-conference on Thursday.
He said the complex was a proof of the involvement of the State government in the field of culture even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government also saw the complex as a place to preserve the culture of Poorakali, Marathukali, and Theyyam.
Built with the financial assistance of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board at a cost of ₹41.95 crore on 3.77 acres of land at Ambalathara in Madikkai Panchayat, the complex will introduce the rich cultural heritage of Kasargod to the world.
The 69,250-sqft building will have a database centre with an information distribution facility, a hall, souvenir shop, library and an administrative centre.
E.S. Chandrasekharan, Minister for Revenue and Housing, presided over the function. Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, was the chief guest. District Collector D. Sajith Babu; District Panchayat President A.G.C. Basheer; Kanhangad block panchayat president M. Gauri; and Madikkai panchayat president C. Prabhakaran spoke.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath