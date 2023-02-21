Work on new bridge at Cheruthoni nearing completion

February 21, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Cheruthoni bridge across the Periyar downstream of the Idukki reservoir will be history soon. The construction of a new bridge there is nearing completion. Officials say the traffic along the old bridge has been diverted to the new bridge to complete the construction work of the new bridge.

The Cheruthoni bridge is the only public infrastructure in the area that did not suffer any damage in the 2018 flood. Houses, shops, and even the bus station were swept away in the floodwaters then.

While the other small bridges at Thadiyampadu, Vimalagiri, Periyarvalley, Karimpan and Vellakkayam were swept away by the water released from the Idukki reservoir, only the approach roads to the Cheruthoni bridge suffered damage.

Rex Felix , assistant executive engineer, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Devikulam, says the Cheruthoni bridge was built around 1960s during the construction of the Idukki dam and designed to withstand water released from the dam. “The bridge was constructed by Canadian engineers and M40 grade concrete, which was the highest grade during the 1960s, was used for its construction.”

The images of the low-lying bridge had become famous after a rescue officer ran across it with a child on the flooding bridge after the shutters of the Idukki reservoir were opened during the 2018 floods. A large section of the Thodupuzha-Puliyanmala road in Cheruthoni town was washed away in the floodwaters.

“It is a 46.2-metre-long (6.6x7 spans) and 8-metre-wide submersible bridge and is designed to carry two-thirds discharge from the Cheruthoni dam. It is capable of withstanding water even when five shutters are opened. The bridge is strong as sheet rock is used to anchor the bridge,” says an official.

Mr Felix says the construction work of the new bridge would be over in two months. “Even if 2,500 cumecs of water is released from the Cheruthoni dam in emergency situations, the new bridge can withstand it,” adds Mr. Felix.